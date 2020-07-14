Austin School Lofts nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Alamo Elementary School provided several homerooms for hundreds of students over the past century and it’s now providing homes for the public.



Following a consolidation within the Wichita Falls ISD, Alamo Elementary School went up for sale in 2014, that’s when Rick and Christy Graham decided to purchase the building in hopes of transforming the school into apartments, after years of hard work, they are finally getting ready welcome in tenants.

The building consists of forty, one and two-bedroom units, and even has several corporate apartments for traveling doctors. Graham said she’s glad she could keep this building alive.

“This school I believe was built around 1910 and Austin was built around 1913, and so it’s important that we preserve and save our history for the future,” Graham said.

Graham expects the first floor of the apartments to be open and available in about two weeks. If you are interested in moving in, contact Christy Graham at (940)-766-5200