Police respond to a reported stabbing on Austin Street in Wichita Falls on Monday, April 17, 2023 (Curtis Jackson, KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with three previous assault charges in Wichita Falls was arrested on Monday afternoon after a stabbing on Austin Street.

Mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail, graphics courtesy KFDX/KJTL

Cedric Leon Chatman, 31, of Wichita Falls, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, April 17, 2023, where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Austin Street just after noon on Monday, April 17, after receiving calls about a possible stabbing.

Officers said they found a trail of blood leading up the stairs and found the victim at the top of the stairway with multiple stab wounds to the front and back of his torso.

The reporting person told police the victim had knocked on his apartment door and was covered with blood. He said the victim told him he had been stabbed and the man who did it was a resident of the complex.

Police began setting up a perimeter around the apartments and then saw a Black male walking down the alley of the apartments. He was detained and identified as Chatman, who lived in the complex.

Police said a search of the suspect uncovered a silver kitchen knife in his waistband that had blood on it and Chatman also had blood on his hands.

No motive was given for the stabbing and the victim was taken to the hospital but no condition has been released.

In June 2022, Chatman was sentenced to 5 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a putty knife, and was credited with almost 4.5 years of time already served in jail.

Chatman was convicted of assault of a public servant in 2013 and sentenced to 5 years in prison. A charge of aggravated assault/family violence in 2017 was dismissed last June.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.