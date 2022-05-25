PORTLAND, Ore. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls High School alumni and romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, who once wrote a blog post on “How to Murder Your Husband,” was found guilty Wednesday of murdering her husband.

According to KOIN, a Nexstar station in Portland, Oregon, a Multnomah County jury found Crampton Brophy guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband Daniel Brophy in June 2018.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday morning, after the prosecution finished its final rebuttal arguments. County officials announced that the jury had reached its decision around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses who testified during the trial, who were close to the Brophys, said the two always seemed happy together and had an admirable relationship.

Crampton Brophy said her husband’s death was not part of their “plan” and that she would have been better off financially if he was still alive.

Crampton Brophy wrote a blog post in 2011 titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” In response to a motion filed by her defense team, Judge Christopher Ramras decided the blog post would not be admitted as evidence during the trial.