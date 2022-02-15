CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a high-speed chase in Clay County that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour has been identified.

File mugshot from December 2021, from Wichita County Jail

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, the suspect has been identified as Marcilla Sabrina Hernandez, 24 of Wichita Falls.

Hernandez was booked into Clay County Jail on Monday, February 14.

According to the Clay County Jail roster online, she faces charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Hernandez’s bond has not yet been set.

The chase began just east of Henrietta in Clay County, with the vehicle headed south.

According to officials on the scene, Hernandez went through Bellevue on U.S. 287, then turned around and began heading north.

Authorities said the chase exceeded 100 miles per hour at times, and according to scanner traffic, hit a top speed of 117 miles per hour.

Sgt. Buesing told our reporters on scene that spike strips were deployed in effort to stop the vehicle.

The chase ended in Henrietta where law enforcement used the spike strips to stop the suspect, by spiking all four tires.

Hernandez has a lengthy arrest history in Wichita Falls dating back to February 2015. She was released from Wichita County Jail last Tuesday, February 9, for criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

Hernandez has two arrests on record for assault of a public servant.