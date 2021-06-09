Authorities identify victim of fatal Archer County ATV accident

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have released the identity of the victim of a fatal ATV accident in Archer County Monday night.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, Ethan Daniel Hamm, 25, of Mount Pleasent, Texas, was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m on Tuesday, June 8.

Sgt. Buesing said Hamm was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road in Archer County around 10 p.m. Monday, June 7, when he lost control on a curve.

Authorities said the ATV rolled and Hamm was ejected.

Ham was air lifted to United Regional with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced by the attending doctor.

The accident is under investigation by DPS.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.