Authorities investigate an accident on Southwest Pkwy and Maplewood ave

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred on Southwest Parkway and Maplewood ave. at about 12:30 p.m.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said that the crash involved a 2013 Dodge Avenger with three occupants traveling east on Southwest Pkwy that turned left onto Maplewood ave. A 2007 Pontiac G6 with two occupants that was traveling westbound through the intersection of Southwest Pkwy hit the Dodge Avenger while it was turning, the investigator on the scene said he was not sure yet on what kind of light the Dodge Avenger had when it entered the intersection.

Four occupants were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, a 16-year-old in the passenger position of the Dodge Avenger, and a pregnant female in the passenger position of the Pontiac G6 were checked into United Regional.