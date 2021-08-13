Authorities investigating bomb threats at several WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are currently investigating the validity of several bomb threats received at at least five campuses within the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

According to a Facebook post from WFISD, Hirschi High School, Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School as well as Kirby Middle School and Barwise Middle School received bomb threats.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said students have been safely evacuated outside of the buildings.

Officials with WFISD said the areas leading up to the schools have been blocked off in order to allow local authorities to search the campuses.

Parents of WFISD students are asked not to drive up to the school to pick up their children at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person making the threats.

As a reminder, calling in a bomb threat is considered a terroristic threat, which can be charged as a felony.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.