Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Tuesday afternoon after a tanker truck exploded at a Windthorst gas station.

The Archer County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Joe’s Kwik Stop on U.S. 281 around 1:30 p.m. That’s where authorities believe a tanker truck possibly exploded after it was unloading fuel from its truck.

The driver of the tanker truck did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m.

He is now being identified as Sandan Foster, 31. Archer County Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer believes Foster is from the Lubbock area and just moved to Wichita Falls. Foster worked for a Lubbock petroleum company.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is investigating this as an accident.

Volunteer fire departments from Scotland, Windthorst, Arrowhead Ranch Estates, Lake Arrowhead, and Bowman, along with fire departments in Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base all assisted with the fire.

Dwyer believes things could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the fast action of volunteer firefighters.

There is a Facebook donation page available for those who want to help Foster’s family with funeral arrangements.