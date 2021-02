WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The second COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was originally scheduled for Thursday, February 25 at the Community Healthcare Center has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 2 due to a delayed shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and supplies.

According to Community Healthcare Center officials, this is the follow-up vaccine clinic for patients who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, February 5.