Authorities’ search for “Mayhem” ends with arrest

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect’s nickname of “Mayhem” leads to his downfall after several months of avoiding jail, according to sheriff and police reports.

Robert Alan Miller, 58, nicknamed “Mayhem” was brought in to jail Tuesday for a charge of pickup theft in Iowa park back in October.

Wichita County jail booking

On October 15, police said a used car dealer on FM 369 reported a red 1999 Chevy pickup was stolen.

That same day Wichita Falls Police were sent to a muffler and brake shop on old Iowa Park road where the pickup was reported to have been left.

The owner of the shop said a man calling himself “Mayhem” drove up in the truck and asked him for some transmission fluid.

Before he could get it though, the owner of the stolen truck drove up, and “Mayhem” took off running.

As police arrived and were waiting for a tow truck to arrive, they were talking to the shop owner about the man named “mayhem” and who he might be.

The tow truck driver then arrived and overheard the officer and shop owner talking about someone named “Mayhem.”

He told the officer he knew a man named “Mayhem” and pulled up “Mayhem’s” Facebook page. The shop owner and his wife both gave positive id that this was the man who ran off.

And it led police to identify a suspect, and several months later, get “Mayhem” off the streets.

“Mayhem”, or Robert Alan Miller, has 89 arrests and 64 cases filed since 1984 and currently has 14 cases pending in the courts.

His charges run from assaults, terroristic threats, prohibited weapons and aggravated robbery.