Autism Color Run and Walk postponed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls Autism Awareness officials made the decision to postpone this year’s Autism Color Run and Walk again.

In an announcement on the organization’s social media page, officials said because of COVID-19 risks and restrictions the September event will not be possible.



This would’ve been the 10th annual event.



In April WFAA postponed the event to September 26, and it was originally scheduled for May 23.



Officials said they’ll re-evaluate in a few months to determine a new date.

