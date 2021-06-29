UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found

UPDATE: June 29, 2021 at 6:15 p.m.

Andrew Smalts has been found.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) – The Lawton Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Andrew “Andy” Smalts, a man with autism that hasn’t been seen since Monday evening.

Officials say “Andy” Smalts is described as a Native man standing at 5’6″ and weighing approximately 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Smalts was last seen headed south from 2510 Garden Village into a field behind the neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say Smalts is from Mustang and is not familiar with the Lawton area.

His mother tells officers Andy does not have his prescription glasses or any identification with him.

If you see Andy or have any information on his whereabouts, call 580-581-3272.