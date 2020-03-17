Auto shops take precaution during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX KJTL)—With preparations taking place all over the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, local businesses are doing their part.

Several local auto shops we spoke with today said they are concerned about the virus but said good hyg iene is the key.

People come and go in auto shops all day and with the latest health scare, shop owners say they must continue to work.

“Business is still very steady, phone calls seem to be slowing slightly but not any drop off at this point,” Texoma Fleet owner John Wilker said.

Shawn Kyle owner of Kyles Quick Change said business has been pretty normal but he has noticed customers taking extra steps to prevent the spread of germs

“We have seen people wipe down everything we touch, their steering wheels, their credit cards everything we come into contact with We will notice them wipe it down, stuff like that,” Kyles Quick Change owner Shawn Kyle said.

One way Kyle said customers can feel safer is the service they provide with out them leaving their vehicle.

“I try to let people know there is really no need for them to even get out of their cars we can pretty much take care of everything They can just stay in there vehicle,” Kyle said.

“Trying to take a few more precautions washing our hands more just watching people when they come in we do have conversations with the customers if they are feeling ill or whatever,” Wilker said.

So for now its business as usual while keeping in mind to wash your hands and be mindful of who you are around.