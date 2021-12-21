Autopsy determines the cause of two Wichita County inmate deaths

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The cause of the deaths of two inmates who died while in the custody of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office in September has been determined.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, the WCSO received information on the two in-custody deaths which were being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

The cause of death in both instances was determined to be “natural causes due to medical issues” based on autopsy results.

On September 13, 2021, around 1:03 a.m., a 57-year-old inmate was found having a medical emergency.

Joyner said Advance Life Saving Measures were performed by staff immediately. The inmate was transported by AMR to United Regional, where he died a short time later.

The cause of his death was ruled as “natural causes due to medical issues” based on autopsy results.

Then two days later on September 15, 2021. around 1:00 p.m., another inmate was found having a medical emergency.

According to Joyner Advance Life Saving Measures were performed by staff on the 72-year-old inmate immediately. The inmate was transported by AMR to United Regional, where he died a short time later.

The cause of his death was also ruled as “natural causes due to medical issues” based on autopsy results.