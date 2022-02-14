CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.
In Texas, the average price of gas is $3.16, over 30 cents lower than the national average.
Average gas prices by county in Texoma can be found below:
|County
|Gas Price
|Archer
|$3.25
|Baylor
|$3.50
|Clay
|$3.25
|Foard
|$3.30
|Hardeman
|$3.23
|Montague
|$3.50
|Throckmorton
|$3.20
|Wichita
|$3.14
|Wilbarger
|$3.19
|Young
|$3.24
|Average
|$3.31
|Source: gasprices.aaa.com
|Disclaimer: Prices rounded to nearest hundredth