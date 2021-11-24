Avoid giving your dog these during Thanksgiving dinner

(KFDX/KJTL) — On Thanksgiving Day, families around the country will gather around the table and enjoy their favorite holiday foods.

From the turkey and dressing to the green bean casserole and everything in between, no doubt dogs in households everywhere will be salivating for a sample of the spread.

However, there are a few things to avoid giving your four-legged family members this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Food That’s Bad For Dogs

Maybe you’ve always wanted to feed your dog Thanksgiving food. Or, maybe you’re cooking and the little rascal snatches a few bites behind your back.

Whatever the case may be, these are foods to avoid letting dogs eat:

Ham

Chocolate

Garlic

Leeks

Onions

Grapes

Raisins Raw potatoes

Mashed potatoes

Raw dough

Canned cranberry

Pre-made desserts

Pie filling

Stuffing

If you happen to catch your dog grabbing any of the above-mentioned foods, the phone number for the Pet Poison Hotline is 1 (855) 764-7661

Thanksgiving Food That’s Okay For Dogs

If you want to slip your pooch a treat during Thanksgiving Dinner, feel free to give them any of the following: