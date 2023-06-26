WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local mother is sharing the experience of her miracle baby who was born premature at just 14.5 ounces to encourage patience and inspire hope in other parents.

When Isabel Vera was 22 weeks pregnant, her baby Leovani stopped growing. He was only weighing 14 ounces, and Isabel was told her baby probably wouldn’t make it.

“The MFM (Maternal-fetal Medicine) would see me, and they would tell me, ‘You know what, he’s too tiny, he’s not getting any nutrients, his heartbeat will stop beating at any time,'” Isabel said. “So two days before Christmas we got discharged, and they told us, ‘Just let nature take its course,’ is pretty much what she told me.”

At 27 weeks, Leo was born without a heartbeat, and, while the first attempt to save him wasn’t successful, they were able to revive him on the second attempt. However, following a Grade 3 brain bleed diagnosis, doctors suggested discontinuing care due to the poor quality of life Leo would have.

“They asked us if we wanted to continue care just because we didn’t know if he was gonna be able to drink a bottle or anything like that, so we didn’t want to make that choice, so we continued obviously doing his care, and we wanted to keep going, obviously,” Isabel said.

Leo was nine inches long and 14.5 ounces. To put that into perspective, Leo was the same size as your typical TV remote, his diaper was half the size of that, and the hat that he would wear for the next several weeks could fit within the palm of your hand.

Continuing care meant that Isabel would commute daily to Fort Worth to see Leo at Harris Methodist.

Isabel said that learning patience is one of the ways this experience has changed her as a mother.

“I’ve learned a lot of patience because you didn’t know what to expect, especially the first month,” Isabel said. “We had so many rollercoasters; we’d get phone calls like, ‘Hey, he’s not doing too good, and tonight might be the night that he’s gone.’ So really I think it’s just the patience that’s changed me, as I was able to try to remain positive through it all.”

Leo is six months old as of Tuesday, June 27, and he’s back at home doing great. He’s now 22.1 inches long, weighs 10.3 pounds, and he’s continuing to defy odds and mark milestones, as just the other day, Leo rolled over for the very first time.

After the experience of spending a total of 127 days in the NICU, Isabel wants to encourage others facing similar cirumstances to always advocate for their baby.

“I would just tell any parent who has a baby who’s going to be premature or have special needs to just stick through it with them,” Isabel said. “You know your child more than anybody does, be there for them, support them, and them just knowing that you’re there. I didn’t think Leo knew who I was, but as soon as I would talk to him, he would do some movements or look at me, so he knows. They know. Just be there for them, and support them as much as you can and just stay strong through it.”

Isabel said that while Leo is on oxygen at night, he doesn’t have to take any medication and is now even drinking from his own bottle.