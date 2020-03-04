Baby Cafe offers support, educational opportunity for breastfeeding moms

Now a Baby Cafe is available to women in Texoma, a service that provides educational materials and a strong support system for moms.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Experts said breastfeeding provides a number of health benefits for babies such as the reduced risk of asthma, obesity and severe lower respiratory disease among other things.

Despite that though, many moms still don’t breastfeed or they give up because of the challenges they face during the process.

Now, a mom of two Tatiana Bernal recalls her first experience trying to breastfeed when she was younger.

“It was so tiring, and then once they got full, I was like ‘I can’t handle this. I already delivered you and now I have to go through more pain,'” Bernal said.

Additionally, Bernal said waking up in the middle of the night to breastfeed was a struggle, as well as not having that support she needed at home, but this second time around her views have changed.

“I think it’s worth it,” Bernal said. “He is only a week old, but he doesn’t choke. I don’t have to burp him as much, and it’s just small things that I notice.”

Now a Baby Cafe is available to women in Texoma, a service that provides educational materials and a strong support system for moms.

“We have 80% of moms wanting to breastfeed, but not meeting their breastfeeding goals,” Lactation Consultant Patrice Gutierrez said. “We have moms that need help.”

“It makes me feel happy and supported like I am not the only one,” Bernal said.

Experts said the effects of breast-feeding makes it worthwhile.

“When a mother breast-feeds she passes immunities on to her baby that the baby doesn’t get any other way from any other food source, so that helps the baby protect against infection, protects against allergies,” Gutierrez said.

Bernal said having the support system from not just her boyfriend but the women and experts at the Baby Cafe makes her hopeful about this journey.

“The longer I do it, I’m sure it’ll have more impacts on him,” Bernal said.

The Baby Cafe meets every Wednesday at the WIC program office at 1700 3th Street from 9:30—11:30 a.m., so click here for more information on the program.