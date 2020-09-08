Baby longhorn reunited with mother in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A longhorn in Wichita County has been reunited with its mother thanks to some first responders!

Officials said this days old baby longhorn wandered away from its mother and found itself on us 287 dodging traffic.

Wichita County Deputy Amanda Ward and a TxDOT Maintenance Inspector Shelton Monroe were able to lead the calf to the bar ditch and calm it down.

The owner was contacted and the baby is reunited with its mother.

This photo was posted on Facebook and the caption certainly rings true, this is just an example of how agencies work together to keep everyone safe.