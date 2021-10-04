‘Baby stroller shoplifter’ doesn’t show for court hearing

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The “baby stroller shoplifter,” a man known for using a baby stroller and a child to shoplift, was booked back in jail after failing to show up for his plea hearing last week.

According to records, Michael Anthony Hall, 48, had two of his theft pleas on the docket in 30th District Court Friday. The plea deal he had agreed to was for nine months in jail and restitution.

Wichita County Jail booking

When he did not answer the call, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked into jail Monday on three pending charges.

Hall had already pleaded to one shoplifting case in which he put 13 items in a baby stroller at Market Street in November of 2019. He received two days in jail. He was supposed to appear for a plea agreement for two more.

One case was for an alleged theft at Target in 2019 in which police say he is recorded and observed with a woman, taking video game items and putting them under a child in shopping cart.

The other case set for a plea involved alleged theft of several items of women’s clothing from Dullard’s in which police say surveillance video shows him and the same woman putting stolen items in the stroller with a child in it.

Police say they also found another case in which the store had requested the two suspects be barred because they were seen putting stolen children’s clothing in a stroller.

The female suspect, April Marie Hall pleaded guilty last January to thefts in Target and Dillard’s. She has six prior theft convictions.

Police say Michael Hall has seven prior theft convictions.