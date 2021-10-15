“Baby stroller shoplifter” sentenced in two more cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat theft offender who was arrested after he failed to show up for his sentencing on October 1 has now been sentenced for two of his “baby stroller” shoplifting cases.

Michael Anthony Hall, 48, pleaded guilty Friday and received nine months in state jail in the plea deal, in addition to restitution, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Hall had already pleaded to one shoplifting case in which he put 13 items in a baby stroller at Market Street in November of 2019. He received two days in jail.

His new pleas were for shoplifting at Target and Dillard’s.

The theft at Target in 2019 was recorded on surveillance cameras which show him with a woman, taking video game items and putting them under a child in shopping cart.

The other case was for theft of several items of women’s clothing from Dillard’s in which police say surveillance video shows him and the same woman putting stolen items in the stroller with a child in it.

Police said they also found another case in which the store had requested the two suspects be barred because they were seen putting stolen children’s clothing in a stroller.

The female suspect, April Marie Hall, pleaded guilty last January to the thefts in Target and Dillard’s. She has six prior theft convictions.

Police said Michael Hall has seven prior theft convictions.