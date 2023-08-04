WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A back-to-school drive is still on after a fire damaged 16 apartments Friday morning, August 4, 2023.

A local apartment will still host Back to School Bash at Forest Glen Apartments to welcome its newest students and boost morale.

Fain Elementary is hosting a Back to School Bash from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Forest Glen Apartments on Professional Drive.

All Fain Elementary students are encouraged to attend, where they can enjoy free refreshments and snow cones, bounce houses school supplies.

People will also be in attendance to assist in filling out paperwork.

The bash will welcome new students from other Professional Drive apartments as they have been rezoned to Fain Elementary from Ben Milam starting this academic year.

While the fire significantly damaged parts of Forest Glen, the apartment management encouraged the elementary school to continue forward with the event as it could be a good way to bring a little joy on this hard day, the management team said.

Donations will also be accepted at the event to help the families affected by the fire.