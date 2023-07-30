*Editor’s note: this story has been modified from its original version

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This back to school giveaway is not your average one. This one gave away more than just school supplies, the duo hosting the event gave kids free haircuts, food, clothes, and backpacks.

“We’re just giving out school supplies, backpacks and stuff like that for the kids, we know it is hard right now, so we want to give back,” said Randy Cummings.

Randy Cummings and Shakeara Jones wanted their giveaway to be an experience, not a grab and go stop.

Both brought in Salvation Army, several food vendors, and a bounce house to keep the kids entertained while the parents were able to grab the supplies.

Jones was motivated to start this event because they know the feeling of not being able to fully provide.

“The motivation was because actually I was a single mother myself, and it was always hard for me to get school supplies,” said Shakeara Jones. “Now, God blessed me with all of this stuff, and I am so happy to give back to people”

Shakeara Jones owns Stylez by Kay, a new hair salon in the area. She wanted to give not only supplies, but also give her talents.

“You know, some people don’t have $15-$20 to get a haircut,” said Jones. “I thought, why not give it back to those less fortunate. So gonna go to school and get a free backpack, why not look good while doin’ it.”

The duo collected donations throughout the year to accomplish this massive giveaway. They plan to continue the tradition yearly. If you missed the donation this year, and would like to give, message Randy on Facebook by clicking here.