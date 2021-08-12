Back to school immunization clinic changes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are some changes to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s back-to-school immunization clinics.

Set for Friday and Monday, those clinics will now go from walk-in to scheduled appointments. The change is being made to accommodate social distancing.

To accommodate additional people, clinic times Friday, August 13, will be expanded from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A current shot record and insurance card are required to receive immunizations and appointment notes will be provided.

To schedule an appointment click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News