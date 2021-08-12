Back to school immunization clinic changes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are some changes to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s back-to-school immunization clinics.

Set for Friday and Monday, those clinics will now go from walk-in to scheduled appointments. The change is being made to accommodate social distancing.

To accommodate additional people, clinic times Friday, August 13, will be expanded from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A current shot record and insurance card are required to receive immunizations and appointment notes will be provided.

To schedule an appointment click here.