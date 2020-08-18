WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As local school districts prepare to welcome back students this fall, will they be ready to safely educate your children?

On Monday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. KFDX presented “Back to School: Your Questions Answered,” a half-hour in-depth special report hosted by Shatanya Clarke.

WFISD parents will be sending their kids off the school, either in-person or online, on August 20.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt joined us for a candid conversation about the school district’s back to school plan. If your child attends school districts in Electra, City View, Iowa Park, or Burkburnett, the four superintendents from those areas were also interviewed.

Are you raising a student-athlete? KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff answered your questions about what Friday Night Football and other local sports will look live amid COVID-19.

Plus just how dangerous could it be if a child tests positive for COVID-19 and comes in contact with other classmates and staff? MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson separated fact from fiction on whether kids transmit COVID-19 to others and answered all of your other coronavirus related questions.

For a compiled list of everything to know about Texoman’s 2020 School year Click Here.

Bellevue ISD

Bowie ISD

Burkburnett ISD

Chillicothe ISD

Christ Academy

City View ISD

Crowell ISD

Electra ISD

Forestburg ISD

Gold-burg ISD

Graham ISD

Harrold ISD

TBA

Henrietta ISD

Holliday ISD

Iowa Park CISD

Jacksboro ISD

Knox City ISD

Munday ISD

Newcastle ISD

Nocona ISD

Northside ISD

TBA

Notre Dame Catholic School

Olney ISD

Petrolia CISD

Quanah ISD

Plan to provide information on plans in the first week in August

Saint Jo ISD

Seymour ISD

Throckmorton ISD

Vernon ISD

On July 31, Superintendent Jeff Byrd said plans should be posted in the coming days.

Windthorst ISD

TBD

Parent Decision Forms

Wichita Christian ISD

Wichita Falls ISD

Woodson ISD