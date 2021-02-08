Backdoor Theatre one step closer to lights and action

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A call in the middle of the night on July 18 of 2020 was the last thing Backdoor Theatre Business Director Jessica Wood and Backdoor Theatre Artistic Director Carter Wallace ever wanted.

“We got a call from the fire department that there was a massive leak inside the building and that was an understatement,” Wallace said.

It began leaking eighty gallons of water a minute into the building where the dinner stage is while running thirty to forty-five minutes. This left about five feet of water in the building.

Since then they have been removing everything that was damaged and they are now on the right path to renovations.

“We are going to start scheduling volunteer days to work to help clean and with storage just to be able to get us ready for the rebuild and renovations,” Wood said.

All of this was made possible by working with volunteers and donors who want the Backdoor Theatre to remain a staple in downtown Wichita Falls.

They are also looking at the Texas Historical Commission with help from a preservation company that will stretch their budget.

“They will guide us through the process of working with the commission and doing approved changes and get some tax credits,” Wallace said.

They are working with an architect for a new look and are hopeful construction can begin within a couple of months.

“We hope to start construction and the actual rebuild in the next two months so we are hopeful by the end of March will start having things built,” Wallace said.

The steps that Wallace and Wood are taking is bringing Backdoor Theatre closer to a new beginning.