Backdoor Theater to host Evening of Improv at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Backdoor Theater is set to host Evening of Improv on Saturday, April 17 at the MPEC.

The show will be held in the Seminar Room of the MPEC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Seating is first-come, first served, the show is for those age 18 and up due to potential adult content.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online or by calling (940) 322-5000.

Backdoor Theater’s location on Indiana Street in Downtown Wichita Falls has been inoperable since July 2020 after a catastrophic flood occurred while the building was closed due to COVID-19.

Backdoor Theater is partnering with the MPEC to perform their show in the Seminar Room.

Unlike previous improv performances held at the Backdoor Theater, the Evening of Improv is not BYOB and all food and beverage purchases must be made at the MPEC.

Masks are encouraged, and those experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have had contact with a positive case are urged to stay home.

Backdoor Theater officials said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can call the theater for a full refund if they become unable to attend due to COVID-19 symptoms.