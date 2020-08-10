Backdoor Theatre artistic director takes final bow

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local theatre artistic director is taking his final bow in Wichita Falls. Michael Sherry began at Backdoor Theatre in 2011, serving as a volunteer and quickly moving up to artistic director.

Sherry has directed, choreographed and performed in many productions in Backdoor Theatre but now he’ll begin a new role as a member of the United States Army.

“I always wanted to but it was always one of those things where well I want to but it’s one of those am I ready for it,” Sherry said.

Sherry came to Wichita Falls in 2011 to dance with the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre. A year later, Sherry was directing and choreographing at Backdoor Theatre. By 2013, Sherry was the artistic director of Backdoor Theatre where he held the title for 8 years.

“I came on and when I was taking over and working there, we had a great team. We developed some other great new team members when we were there,” Sherry sais. ” And we led it in a vision that I thought was the best decision for the time.”

Sherry worked on a number of productions like ‘Chicago’, ‘Disaster’ and ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’. On top of work in the theatre, Sherry also fundraised for the theatre and performed in various venues around the community.

“I want to be a champion for the arts in Wichita Falls. On all levels. Not just for musical theatre, not just for acting, not just for dancing. Just for every organization that was out there.”

With Sherry being such a gifted artist, it’s hard to think a career in the military would be his next career path. But with his father, grandfather and cousin all having served in the military, he knew there would be a time for him to serve as well.

“It’s kind of like a calling. Some people feel that calling sometimes when I think they’re ready for it. And some people aren’t ready for it and that’s ok too. Everyone has their own path, their own journey to go own. But for me, the past couple years, it’s been a calling that’s been growing and growing within me.”

That calling has led Sherry to enlist in the Army. And with all of Sherry’s talent and hard work that he’s shown at Backdoor, the community knows that he will succeed in the military as well.

“I think he will thrive in the army and they will be shocked when they get to know Michael and all of his talents,” Backdoor Theatre supporter Judy Diltz said.

“He’s so creative. He’ll use that same creative ability in the military that he used here so I know he’ll do real well,” Backdoor Theatre supporter Bobby Diltz said.

His talent, passion for art and outgoing personality will be missed by many in Wichita Falls.

“Thank you so much for letting me be part of your lives and I hope, I hope we meet again.”

Sherry also wanted to thank the many people before him who performed in Backdoor Theatre and that some of his favorite productions at Backdoor were ‘Chicago’ and ‘Chorus Line’.