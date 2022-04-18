WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For all the drama theatre fans, the Backdoor Theatre is opening its doors next month for their new play, The Cover of Life.

“The Cover of Life is a story based on three brides during World War II. They marry three brothers while the brothers are off to war, they take care of the homestead with their mother-in-law so its a story about these women, and life magazine hears about their story so they send a reporter down and it’s really about finding out who you are and your self-worth, especially as a woman living in a man’s world,” Backdoor Theatre Business Director Jessica Wood said.

Every year, Backdoor Theatre focuses on bringing to life stories that people have never heard of before.

Wood says as a community theatre, their mission is to educate others about history using the performing arts and is asking the help from the residents of Wichita Falls.

“It’s a great story to tell about World War II because we are losing that history every day. So what we are looking for from our community is not only attend the show and see this beautiful show, but we also want to showcase history and showcase stories in our main stage lobby. So we are looking for any kind of memorabilia or items that you might have related to World War II and that way we can showcase them. We would love to have a name and a story to make it personal so that our community knows that these stories can stay alive here in Wichita Falls,” Wood said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the show and enjoy this southern comedy-drama.

“Tickets are alive they are on our website. The show runs May 6 through the 21. We have it Friday, Saturday night for the first weekend and then the following two weekends are Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings. All of our shows start at 7:30 p.m.,” Wood said.

Backdoor Theatre is always looking for talent and crew to help with their shows.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.