Backdoor Theatre begins rebuild after flood

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over a dozen volunteers went to Backdoor Theatre to assist with clean up after the theatre was flooded earlier this week.

A break in the city of Wichita Falls’ water main led to 5 feet of water sitting in the main stage lobby and dinner stage of the Theatre. Thanks to ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls, most of the water in the theatre is gone. As the theatre dries, theatre officials and volunteers begin bringing the theatre back to life.

“I enjoy coming to the dinner stage and the main stage so I wanna help. I enjoy these programs that they put on. I can help clear out trash is what I can do,” volunteer Tim Bryant said.

“The theatre is a wreck. It looks like you turned the red river into a swimming hole and put it on our dinner stage. It’s a mess, I’m not gonna lie. But we’re here. We’re cleaning it and we got a lot of community support behind us and a lot of help with volunteers coming down to help us clean it out,” Backdoor Theatre business director Carter Wallace said.

This workday was about clearing debris, taking items out of the theatre, and seeing what could be salvaged. All items were photographed and marked for insurance purposes with volunteers wiping down salvaged items that were covered in dirt.

“That’s another thing that we’re now having to deal with because even if the water didn’t get up to a certain height and damage, things moving stuff around in all that dirt puts it into the air and then it goes and lands on other things and causes more damage. So we’re trying to keep that to a minimum as well,” Wallace said.

After not having a performance in months due to COVID-19, the damage comes during an already difficult time. But Backdoor Theatre officials are determined to keep going, with the help of the community.

“We will reopen. Eventually. Somehow, someway, somewhere, we will reopen,” Wallace said. “The community has been a driving force behind us in helping us deal with this disaster. We know that we have the support and the push from the community to get back onstage and reopen.

“I’m just looking forward to getting this thing back in order so they can start making more performances,” Bryant said.

Making it back on stage is the ultimate for Backdoor Theatre as they begin repairs.

Backdoor Theatre is always accepting donations. Here’s where you can donate.