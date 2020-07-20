Backdoor Theatre floods, working to drain water

The main stage lobby and dinner stage were submerged in waist-deep water at the Backdoor Theatre on Saturday due to a break in the city’s water main that is connected to the theatre’s fire suppression system. (Photos by: Backdoor Theatre)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The main stage lobby and dinner stage were submerged in waist-deep water at the Backdoor Theatre on Saturday due to a break in the city’s water main that is connected to the theatre’s fire suppression system.

The owner of Backdoor Theatre said the main stage is dry, but the lower levels and foundation are affected.

ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls is working to help resolve the problem.

The owner of the theatre is encouraging people not to visit the theatre at this time because it’s not structurally sound, most items aren’t and they will keep everyone updated on their social site.

We don’t know a lot right now other than absolute heartbreak. It is unbelievable to see the devastation. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts as we navigate the next steps for our theatre. We can only take it one day at a time. We will keep you all posted on what’s next. Backdoor Theater owners

The Backdoor Theatre is taking donations to help them in the meantime until they hear more from their insurance company.

You can donate by clicking here.

They’re also encouraging everyone to help the theatre community by visiting The Wichita Theatre for “Titanic” and other movie showings.