Backdoor Theatre holds work day for flooding clean up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Backdoor Theatre is holding a work day to assist with the cleanup from the flooding the theatre suffered earlier in the week.

Officials with the theatre said the day will be comprised of heaving lifting, carrying, and hauling things out of a space that has been compromised.

For those reasons officials are asking that you wear closed-toe shoes, a mask, comfortable clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, and please be over the age of 18.

To sign up, you can comment on the Wichita Falls Backdoor Theatre’s post, Keep in mind that if you sign up to volunteer, you are expected to be there. Officials also ask if you did not sign up to volunteer, please do not show up at the theatre as they have the responsibility of keeping all of the volunteers safe and accounted for.