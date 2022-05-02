WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After wrapping the 2019 season before the pandemic, then suffering flood damage, the Backdoor Theatre is ready for a full season this year.

Backdoor Theatre’s Artistic Director Carter Wallace said since opening, they have been in desperate need of volunteers in order to keep productions going. The next show will be The Cover of Life, a story that Wallace said will surely hit home for servicemen and women.

Wallace said they are in need of front-of-house volunteers to help take tickets, ushers, and even greeters.

“It’s not you just show up and see a show for an hour and a half or two and then you leave, there’s so much that goes into it including being the person that works for an hour to hand out tickets or show people to their seats and things like that. So there’s lots of involvement to put on a show,” Wallace said.

Wallace adds that no experience is required and they will train on the spot.

The Cover of Life will be showing from May 6 through the 21.

For more information on how you can purchase your tickets or volunteer, click here.