Backdoor Theatre looks ahead after devastating flood

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown’s Backdoor Theatre experienced a devastating flood towards the end of July, damaging their dinner theatre stage and other major parts of the building.

But now that the building has dried out, the time to rebuild is ready to begin.

“You know nobody ever wants to have a flood,” Backdoor Theatre business director Carter Wallace said. “But we’re going to spin it around and make it a positive thing.”

But with the help of volunteers, clean up days and most importantly Service Master.

“We’re about as dry as we’re going to be at the moment,” Wallace said.

Backdoor moved into the building 50 years ago, a building built all the way back in 1919.

So, shutting down for the pandemic ended up helping out, giving them time to get everything show ready again.

“It’s time for, to breathe some new life into the organization and the building here so we’re excited that was an opportunity now,” Wallace said.

Next steps: getting with an architect to see what plans they want, along with a preservation company for the building.

Carter emphasized they’re ready to put shows back on for the community.

“In the town and artists are ready to get back and ready to create and we will be there and we will come back and we will do that all thanks to our wonderful volunteers and donors,” Wallace said.

With a dry theatre once again, Wallace and the rest of Backdoor is eager to start putting the pieces back in place.

Wallace also added they are planning on having more workdays to get the theatre ready, we’ll make sure to update you right here on Texomashomepage!