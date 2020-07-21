Backdoor Theatre looks to bounce back after flooding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Backdoor Theatre is in bad shape after a flooding incident happened over the weekend.

Artistic director Michael Sherry said the city’s line used for the building’s sprinklers sprung a leak Saturday and flooded the lobby and dinner stage area.

Sherry said there’s a lot of work ahead, but that’s not going to stop them.

“The four walls do not define us, it’s the people,” Sherry said. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and we got to do this the right way, what’s good for the organization, what’s good for the community and also what’s safest for this organization and this building.”

While it’s not safe yet for volunteers, you can reach out to help or donate to the Backdoor Theater via their Facebook page or website!