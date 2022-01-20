Backdoor Theatre preparing for first full season since 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Backdoor Theatre has been through plenty of challenges recently, like the devastating flood in 2020, a tragedy that rocked them to their core.

“I’ve been here with Backdoor going on seven years now, and this has been the most challenging theatrical experience that we’ve had,” Artistic Director Carter Wallace said.

Now nearly two years later, directors Carter Wallace and Jessica Wood say the theatre has made a comeback.

“Backdoor Theatre closed its doors in March due to COVID, and then July 18th we had the devastating flood that left the theatre inoperable, and in that time, we’ve been able to do some progress with the theatre,” Wood said.

Progress that Wood said has taken them even closer to restoring Backdoor to its full glory.

“We’ve been able to reconstruct the main stage lobby, and we’re about 90% done there,” Wood said. “We’re just lacking some countertops, some flooring and cabinets, and then she’ll be good to go.”

While the main stage lobby is nearing completion, there’s still a long way to go with the reconstruction of their dinner stage, but having the main stage lobby functioning allows Backdoor to have a full 2022 season with six incredible plays, something Wallace said he’s looking forward to.

“We’re excited to have shows again for people to come see and see our ticket sales start going back up because, again, that means that we’re going to have people in the theatre again, and that’s what is most exciting for us,” Wallace said.

Nearing the finish line in the rebuilding of the theatre is an incredible milestone for Backdoor, but the team said this comeback is something they could’ve never done without the help of this community.

“Our volunteers are really the life and blood of our organization, and we’re thankful that they stepped up to help clean up, to donate dollars, came in to audition for a show, help run crew for a show – all the things our volunteers do – we wouldn’t be here without them,” Wallace said.

“Backdoor Theatre has 50 years of history in our community, and she looks pretty good for 50,” Wood said. “So we are just excited to be able to continue for another year and be able to supply our community with the performing arts.”

The staff and volunteers are excited to be taking the stage and raising Backdoor Theatre’s curtain once again.

You can find the link to purchase tickets to the theatre’s upcoming play Love Sick here.