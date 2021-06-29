Backdoor Theatre preparing for first show since COVID-19 and flooding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After COVID-19 and flooding killed the lights, it’s finally almost time for Backdoor Theatre to return to live performances.

The theatre is preparing to hold its first show in over a year.

“I’m very excited to see people come back through our doors for another show. It’s been too long since we’ve had a show on these stages,” Artistic Director Carter Wallace said.

After COVID-19 put a stop to shows last year, followed by a water main break damaging one of its two stages, things at Backdoor Theatre are beginning to look up as the cast makes its return to the stage.

This year’s summer youth musical is Calvin Berger, a heartwarming show that is set in today’s society and is all about the struggles of high school.

Business Director Jessica Wood says they are happy the theatre can once again display the arts for the community.

“We are so so excited we cannot wait to have our patrons back in the seats and our cast on stage and ready to get the theatre back to itself,” Wood said.

Both say every day they strive to put the community in community theatre and serve Wichita Falls.

“We’re excited to be able to continue to fulfill our mission and be a community theatre here for Wichita Falls,” Wood said.

Following the summer youth musical, Backdoor plans to have a Christmas performance this year and they have begun planning a full season in 2022.

The Calvin Berger summer youth musical runs from next Friday, July 9 through July 18 with showtime scheduled for 7:30 p.m. You can find more information about showtimes and tickets here.