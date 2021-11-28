Backdoor Theatre presents holiday show, “Winter Wonderettes”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Backdoor Theatre is looking to put you in the holiday spirit with its new show, “Winter Wonderettes”.

The cast has been hard at work to bring people a show filled with singing and dancing and a lot of fun in between.

The play features The Marvelous Wonderettes, a barbershop quartette looking to put on a show for the employees of Harper’s Hardware during the annual Christmas party.

“It’s set in 1968, and so it’s all the Christmas song classics, and they’re sung in a classic way as far as four-part harmonies go, and there’s dancing and there’s comedy,” Lelani Gibbs, who plays Betty Jean in the show, said.

Backdoor Theatre shut its doors in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions and is now welcoming back the community with its first all-adult cast holiday show.

“With the theater being closed for basically two years, when this show opportunity came up, I was like yes,” Jennifer Murphy, who plays Cindy Lou, said.

Murphy makes up one-fourth of the Winter Wonderettes barbershop-style quartets, and they spent weeks working to perfect the songs that are sure to make any audience member sing along.

“If you come to the show, I promise you will love it,” Murphy said. “The Santa does the mambo number; it’s pretty good. It’s really fun.”

Murphy’s castmate Gibbs said that while a lot of fun was had, it took a lot of work and the commitment of the cast to make the show a success.

“Honestly, this is a second full-time job,” Gibbs said. “We’re here thirty-plus hours a week working on a show, trying to put it together.”

The show will also feature an interactive experience between the cast and the audience, giving event-goers the opportunity to be a part of the Harper’s Hardware crew.

“I can’t urge people enough to come see the show, come be a part of the experience,” Murphy said. “It’s a great way to kick off your holiday season.”

It’s a great holiday kickoff for all Wichitans, big and small.

“Come see the show; it’s a great time for any age, family member, friend,” Gibbs said. “Come see it multiple times.”

The Winter Wonderettes last performance is on Saturday, December 11, so there’s still time to catch a show.

For more information on showtimes and ticket prices, check out the Backdoor Theatre’s website here.