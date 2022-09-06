WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Do you have a young one that has wanted to explore their talents in the acting field? Well, you’re in luck! Because the fall semester for Backdoor Theatre’s “Theatre School” is set to start in just less than a week.

Artistic and Technical Director, Carter Wallace said they have about 20 spots still available for each age category and they added something new to this year’s school, a new age group that will include kindergarten through 2nd grade.

For Carter Wallace, this is much more than just a stage, it’s a platform that can mold children at a young age into their best selves, all through acting.

“It’s so great to see them come out of their shell, and become who they are, they learn skills in theatre and the arts in general that they use in their everyday life and don’t even realize it,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the kids participating in the theatre school can learn interpersonal and communication skills from acting and says what better time to join than this fall semester and said the theatre will help in any way possible by waiving the tuition fees for those who may not be able to afford it.

“We want them to still be able to enroll in theatre school and we believe it’s important for all of our youth in our area to get an arts education so we want to do what we can to assist in that,” Wallace said.

And for those above the age limit for theatre school but still want to explore their acting talents, Wallace said they have something for you as well.

“This coming Sunday and Monday we will have auditions for our Christmas production which is going to be the Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, so we’re very excited to have this show on our stage, it has 19 named roles so there’s lots and lots of opportunities even for kids 8 to 18, lots of family roles involved so lots and lots of parts,” Wallace said.

Wallace encourages anyone to audition and said you never know, you may discover a new passion just from setting foot on stage.

Backdoor Theatre’s “Theatre School” will begin on September 12th and will run through November 1st. On September 11th and 12th, you’ll be able to audition for the Christmas shows. If you’re interested in joining either one of these, click here.