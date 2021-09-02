Backdoor Theatre seeking community support as they continue to recover from pandemic, flooding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Backdoor Theatre is continuing its efforts to recover from the pandemic and from a flood that damaged the building more than a year ago.

And while the building is not fully restored from the flood, officials are hoping to get some funds from the city to help fix other problems in the building.

Backdoor officials approached the city’s 4B sales tax board for assistance with fire suppression system repairs on top of other renovations.

With insurance only covering a portion of it, the theatre is going to depend on a lot of community support.

Backdoor theatre was already a nonprofit that was suffering from lack of income due to the pandemic. But a flood on July 18 of last year, made an unprecedented time even worse.

“The pipe that fed into the sprinkler system it busted at an elbow right past the valve, and that’s what caused the flood with eighty gallons a minute flooded into our theatre and gotten us to the spot that we’re in now,” Backdoor Theatre Business Director Jessica Wood said.

That spot is a renovation project that is looking at estimates of more than $350,000. Since the theatre has done all it can with insurance, officials have come to the city’s 4B sales tax board for one of the first times in its 50 year history.

“I think there’s some documentation we’re still needing to finalize that. I think the board is in favor of trying to do what we can to help but I think Paul will get with you letting you know what that documentation is and getting you on our next agenda,” Wichita Falls 4B Board President Tony Fidelie said.

The city could help with the theatre’s fire suppression system but the theatre has more repairs as it fully recovers from the flood and works to bring the building up to code.

“Our flood repair and renovations which would be at least $250,000. We also have a sprinkler system that needs to be repaired and then we also are in a 100-year-old building. So we have some masonry work that we just got quoted for over $250,000,” Wood said.

Backdoor held its first show since the pandemic began in June and is getting ready for its first adult show since March 2020.

As those plans get into motion, officials hope the community will pour into them as they have helped advance the arts in the city.

“Theatre is a place to belong. And backdoor theatre is a safe space, especially for those who are not athletic or into all that stuff. Theatre is a great, great space to learn how to be an adult and how to learn life skills.

We’ve been around for 50 years and we wanna be around for 50 more,” Wood said.

Hoping to stay around and continue their influence on the community.

One way that people can donate is through Texoma Gives which kicks off next Thursday. Click here to donate.