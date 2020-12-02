Backdoor Theatre to hold Christmas concert to help bring in funds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Businesses across the nation are hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but imagine going through a flood on top of that.

If the pandemic wasn’t bad enough, staff with the Backdoor Theatre have been battling an additional problem.

“So, July 18, there was a massive flood and it pumped eighty gallons a minute into the building,” Artistic Director, Carter Wallace said.

Wallace and Backdoor Theatre Business Director Jessica Wood were left with an empty shell of a building, but things are starting to look up for the over fifty-year-old theatre.

“Tons of people from the community have reached out in support financially. They’ve given their time, they’ve given their energy, even just sharing things on Facebook or commenting on our post on social media, you know. It helps kind of keep the joy and keep the hope alive for the Backdoor Theatre,” Wood said.

And now, the Backdoor Theatre also has some potential big funds coming in.

“We were lucky enough to have an anonymous donor step forward and say we love the theatre, we want to see you guys around for another fifty years and they donated $50 thousand to kick off a matching campaign,” Wallace said.

Wallace and Wood said they hope this campaign will bring the theater back to life after being shut down for nearly an entire year because even though the theater is closed, the show must go on.

“We are going to use that and we put together a Christmas concert and were going to put that online,” Wallace said.

The Christmas concert will kick off on Dec. 18 which will begin the matching campaign for the theatre.

Wallace encouraged everyone to watch the concert and give to not only help the theater but keep the culture alive as well.

“We want to continue to give back to the community and entertain and educate the community about the performing arts and continue to be a home for artists in the city and the surrounding area,” Wallace said.

Those at Backdoor Theatre wants to keep providing entertainment for another fifty years.

If you would like to donate or purchase a gift basket from the theatre, click here.