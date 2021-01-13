Backdoor Theatre’s Improv Group aims to raise funds for repairs through laughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After flooding back in July, Backdoor Theatre has been doing everything it can to ensure that funds continue to trickle in for repairs.

This is why Backdoor Theatre’s Improv Group has been hitting the stage again since last October. They hope that the community would show up and support them.

So far, Interim Business Director, Jessica Wood said the support has been great, which is why they are going to continue with more shows for the community.

Wood said this is the perfect way to get out and share some laughs and even possibly be included in some of the sketches.

In the past, the improv group has been using different venues around town while the theatre undergoes repairs, but recently, they have partnered up with the MPEC for their future shows.

“It’s a really good opportunity for our cast to help make people laugh and bring some light and fun into the air and atmosphere especially now because since things are, the world is a little wild right now,” Wood said.

The next improv show will be Friday, Jan. 15, at the MPEC. Tickets are twelve dollars, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The group is hoping to pass 50 tickets sold for the show and all donations are welcomed.

Coming up next month, they will be offering a dinner and show, the perfect date for Valentine’s Day.

If you would like to purchase tickets to either event, click here.