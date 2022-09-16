VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wright’s Brand Bacon is celebrating 100 years, and in doing so, Vernon is now Bacon City, USA, for Friday, September 16.

The smell of bacon was filling the air in downtown Vernon, and people gathered to visit street vendors, food trucks and celebrate bacon.

The City of Vernon rebranded for one day to celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand Bacon.

With that, Bacon City, USA, was born, and the downtown area filled with vendors and other activities.

“When we started with our branding, we came to Vernon and saw just how authentic this town is and how real it is,” Tyson Senior Brand Manager Cal Tharp said. “We wanted to capture that with the spirit of Wright Brand.”

The team was successful in capturing the authenticity, at least for Bacon City Mayor Walter Arnett, who hails from Lexington, Kentucky. This trip was his first time in Texas.

He said learning the history of Wright Brand and being a part of Friday’s events is special for him.

“And I think the coolest thing is, just to have a business, which started 100 years ago, still around and thriving,” Arnett said. “I mean, it’s the American dream, really. So I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Food trucks were challenged to use bacon creatively in their menu. From pizza, donuts and even ice cream, they delivered.

“Craftsmanship that really goes into it, it lends itself to doing so much more than just being a strip of bacon, right?” Tharp said. “You’re able to add it to all these different components and still have bacon shine and be the star.”

The craftsmanship and taste are something Arnett has been a big fan of.

For this event, the mayor takes over the newly-formed Bacon City.

“I’ve been a fan of Wright Brand Bacon for a long time and have the chance to be the mayor of Bacon City,” Arnett said.

There’s still more to come for this event. You can catch Randy Rogers at the big stage at the square in downtown Vernon Friday night.