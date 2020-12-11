Bakery joins other local businesses in bringing murals to Bowie

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Bowie is known for many things; for its tightly knit community, for honoring its namesake Texas hero Jim Bowie, and lately, for adding color to the community.

Over the past several years, a number of business owners in Bowie have had murals commissioned on their buildings.

Angie Meyers, owner of Creative Cakes in Bowie, has ran her bakery for thirteen years.

Meyers said she was inspired to have a mural painted on her building while away from it on a trip with her husband in Galveston.

“I had a big blank spot on my building,” Meyers said. “We were in Galveston a couple of years ago. We were at Sea World and they have their big welcome to Galveston sign downtown. I was really impressed by that and I thought Bowie needed something like that.”

Meyers said other businesses in town had already done something similar, further fueling her desire to beautify Bowie.

“I was also inspired because the Scoop Shack did one,” Meyers said, “There is one also down the alley that the Sherman’s did. I was really impressed by those too, so I contacted their artist.”

That artist is Roger Whitaker, who has painted all three murals in Bowie.

Meyers said she was happy with the finished work and the timely manner in which it was done.

“I contacted him about three months ago and I gave him a design I wanted,” Meyers said. “He got it back to me within two weeks and it was done less than a month later.”

Meyers said she plans on commissioning more murals on her store front, and the community is responding very well.

“It’s been very positive,” Meyers said. “We have had people taking Christmas pictures in front of it last week. We plan on doing a smaller one down on the front of the wall in the near future,” Meyers said.