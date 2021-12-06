Balance Yoga + Barre cuts ribbon at new location, invites community to grand opening celebration

Are you feeling bent out of shape? Then you need to check out the brand new location at University Village on Midwestern Parkway of Balance Yoga and Barre!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Are you feeling bent out of shape? Then you need to check out the brand new location at University Village on Midwestern Parkway of Balance Yoga and Barre!

Earlier today, Balance Yoga and Barre was welcomed into their new space with a re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony!

Owners Carson and JT Ford said they are excited to show off the new space and expand on what they’ve built after many years in the business.

This new building allows them to add a second studio room, in addition to the new main studio, plus much more.

“We still have plenty of space to sell retail, we have a lounge for our member to be able to leave their mats and equipment here, so we’re super excited to be close to MSU and close to this corner that is a favorite of Wichita Falls,” Carson Ford said.

So you have a chance to see this new location tonight from 5pm until 8pm for a Grand Opening Celebration & Party, complete with hors d’oeuvres from Progress and Provisions and drinks from Wichita Falls Brewing Company!

The new address for Balance is 2301 Midwestern Parkway, Suite 104 and their reopening celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 6.

Find out more about Balance Yoga and Barre by clicking here!