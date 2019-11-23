Bandy’s Benefit to raise money for Clay Co. Animal Shelter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After being a stray, a pup named Bandy is the face of a fundraiser for the Clay County Animal Shelter.

Since it’s in the season of giving, Bandy’s owner hopes to raise money and awareness so his local shelter can continue to operate.

For nearly 20 years, the Clay County Animal Shelter has taken in stray animals off the streets, but three years ago when Toby McClain tried to take a stray that kept showing up to his house to the shelter he realized they were in need of help.

“Bandy showed up in my yard, and after repeated attempts of trying to find her owner, I then tried to take her to the shelter and found out that the shelter was full and couldn’t take any more animals,” owner Toby McClain said.

Since that day, Bandy has been the poster pup of charitable giving in Henrietta to raise money for the animal shelter after McClain adopted her.

Together McClain and Bandy created Bandy’s Benefit— a winter wonderland set up in McClain’s yard where people can go to take holiday photos all with the Clay County Animal Shelter in mind.

“This is a wonderful thing for us,” Animal shelter manager Bonnie Stone said. “It helps with feeding the animals the money donations for the vetting and the upkeep of our building.”

The admission fee to bandy’s benefit: A small monetary donation or shelter supplies. And With hopes for the biggest turn out so far McClain plans on introducing more ways to help raise funds.

“It’s a good feeling to help the community in several different ways to give people the opportunity to catch portraits of their families during this time and also to get donations for the shelter that desperately need it,” McClain said.

With Bandy’s Benefit beginning next week, McClain and Bandy hope to raise $1,000 for an organization close to their hearts.