Bar owner reacts to Judge Woody Gossom’s decision to keep bars closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local bar owner is reacting to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom’s decision to keep bars closed in the county.

Owner of Player’s Lounge and Woody’s Bar Paula Woods said they were lucky enough to open up as restaurants, after partnering with a food truck.

But with Judge Gossom’s decision, she fears many other bars will not be able to survive.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and it is scary. It’s hard to make everyone do what they are supposed to be doing, but why they think it’s all the bars I don’t understand,” Woods said. “Just because you close the bars and keep them closed, doesn’t mean people aren’t having gatherings elsewhere.”

Woods admitted there have been good things to come out of the pandemic.

She said she and fellow bar owners have really banded together for support and advise each other on how to navigate through this difficult time.