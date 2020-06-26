Bar owners concerned but optimistic after sudden executive order closes businesses

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Local bar owners woke up Friday to news their doors would need to be closed at noon and to make matters worse with just three hours’ notice.

Bar owners at Stick’s Place and The Maplewood, a cocktail bar, said they are still trying to recover from the previous closure so this could not have come at the worst time.

In an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office a few minutes before 9 a.m. Friday all bars and similar businesses that receive 51% of their revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages were instructed to close at noon.

“After having a solid week and waking up to finding out we’re closed, everybody is asking how long we still don’t know yet we are trying to process everything,” Stick’s Place owner Kim Stevens said. “We are a little overwhelmed with this whole thing right now.”

Stevens said every day her doors are closed is a setback and owner of The Maplewood Danny Martinez agreed saying his businesses also suffered immensely.

“I’m all for the health and safety of our customers and our staff and that’s a big thing, but at the same time for a small business, it impacts us greatly,” Martinez said.

Abbott’s decision comes after a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, an increase also seen here in Wichita County.

In fact, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler said just between Monday through Thursday, we have seen 101 cases, 42 of which have been community spread some of which have been traced to bars and restaurants.

“All of those cases they are not social distancing, they are not wearing a mask and we really believe that’s where many of our cases are coming from,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said same goes for large parties and barbecues.

Both Stevens and Martinez said now they have to think of a game plan for their staff.

“We’re gonna be getting together and see what we can do to get these guys a little bit of cash in their pockets hopefully just to hold us over for a couple of weeks,” Stevens said.

“We’re going to do our best moving our bar staff to our restaurants for now but that’s just pretty much all we can do,” Martinez said.

Both Stevens and Martinez encourage other bar owners to remain positive and to fight through yet another closure.

Now the order does state these bars can continue to do delivery and take-out services as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.