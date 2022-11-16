WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – After one stay, an appeals court rejection of the stay, another stay and another rejection from the same appeals court this week, the execution by lethal injection of a man who killed a former Wichita Falls mother and her son in Fort Worth in 2005 is still set for Wednesday night in Huntsville.

Attorneys for 55-year-old Stephen Barbee have filed appeals based on his poor physical condition, alleged denial of his religious rights in the execution chamber and errors by trial attorneys.

Stephen Barbee Mugshot

Their last gap appeal to have the U.S. Supreme Court halt the execution was turned down Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the same day as the scheduled execution.

Barbee was sentenced to death after he killed 34-year-old Lisa Underwood because he thought he was the father of Underwood’s unborn child and was afraid she would tell his wife.

DNA tests later proved he was not the father.

Underwood’s 7-year-old son Jayden son was also smothered when he tried to defend his mother.

Barbee later led police to the victim’s bodies buried together in a shallow grave in Denton County.

Underwood attended Rider High in the mid-80s and was a member of the choir.