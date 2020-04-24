1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Barbershops to resume business following new Live Safe, Work Safe order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The restrictions of the Wichita County Emergency COVID-19 order has created a lot of unruly businesses and customers. Unruly, as in long and shaggy hair.

But now the cutting, styling and pampering  may resume with stepped-up hygiene measures.

With the issuance of this order, many, including Jesus Orduno have a lot less uncertainty about the future of their business.

Orduno is one of many small business people who have had to close their doors under the COVID-19 orders.

“From Tuesday through Saturday, I’m doing 10 to 15 haircuts a day—that’s a lot of people adding up throughout the week,” Orduno said.

On top of that Orduno is also losing income from barbers who rent booths in his business.

“They pay monthly for the building utilities and help me out on everything so there’s no income on that either so that affects my income,” Orduno said.

However, things are starting to look up for him and other barbershop and salon owners because the new live safe, work safe order allows them to reopen their doors for businesses as long as they follow requirements.

“We’re asking them now between each person they treat they do good cleanliness sanitizing the materials that are gonna be touched by anyone, the instruments have to be sanitized, then inside their shop to have to maintain good social distance,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

As well as require customers to wear masks.

Gossom said he asks the community when going to salons, as any business, to remain cautious and to remember shopping and getting services is not the same casual outing it was before.

“What the public needs to be aware of this is not just throw the gate wide open and everybody can go back la-de-dah,” Gossom said. “They need to be responsible, go when they need to go to a facility, go back home.”

Orduno said in addition to the stipulations already in place he is brainstorming ideas.

“Maybe a haircut every other hour, for sure sanitize before and after clients, as we usually do already but we have to take the extra precaution to even sanitize seats that they’ve sat in, doors they’ve open,” Orduno said.

Gossom said he hopes the community will do what they need to to keep themselves and their neighbors safe so businesses can stay open, and Orduno agrees.

While it is not mandatory to make an appointment at barbershops and salons, Gossom said it is recommended.

Some stylists are wondering if the local order supersedes the closure requirement from the governor and the licensing boards, but the city legal department said are within their rights and it is not in conflict because the governor’s order said people should avoid salons, but doesn’t prohibit visits.

They also advise any owners with questions should consult their attorney or licensing board.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News